KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..

watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management: Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery across IT infrastructure, SaaS, and cloud, Continuous automated security testing without agents, Proactive threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.