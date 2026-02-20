Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.