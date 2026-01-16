KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by KnowBe4. VIPRE SafeSend is a commercial email dlp tool by Vipre. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email DLP false positives will find relief in KnowBe4 Prevent's behavioral AI that maps user relationships and communication patterns to separate signal from noise. The platform's real-time warnings at point of send catch both accidental misdirects and intentional exfiltration before messages leave the organization, addressing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring with actual behavioral context rather than just keyword matching. Skip this if your org needs DLP across cloud storage, endpoints, and web gateways; KnowBe4 Prevent is email-specific and won't replace a broader data security strategy.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in accidental data leaks will find real value in VIPRE SafeSend's pre-send email controls; it stops misaddressed messages and PII exfiltration at the Outlook layer where the damage happens. The tool covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA through content scanning, custom DLP rules, and centralized Group Policy management across Windows environments. Skip this if your organization runs non-Outlook mail clients or needs advanced recovery and forensics capabilities; SafeSend prevents the mistake but doesn't help you clean it up afterward.
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
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Common questions about comparing KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention vs VIPRE SafeSend for your email dlp needs.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..
VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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