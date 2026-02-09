Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI: Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and monitoring of AI-generated code, Detection of AI coding tools, LLMs, and MCPs usage, Correlation of AI-generated code with developer secure coding skill levels..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.