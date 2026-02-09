Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..

SafeStack Finding and Fixing API Security Vulnerabilities: Online training course on identifying and fixing API security vulnerabilities. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Training on common API security vulnerability classes, Broken authorization identification and remediation, Broken authentication identification and remediation..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.