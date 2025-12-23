Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KELA Identity Guard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for credential compromise response will get the most from KELA Identity Guard because it monitors infostealer logs and dark web marketplaces in real time, catching exposed credentials hours before attackers weaponize them at scale. The tool covers ID.AM asset discovery across domains, IPs, and SaaS applications while feeding DE.CM continuous monitoring directly into automated remediation playbooks for password resets and MFA enforcement, which shrinks response time from days to minutes. Skip this if your organization needs broader threat intelligence beyond identity compromise or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; KELA's strength is depth in credential monitoring, not width across threat types.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing KELA Identity Guard vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KELA Identity Guard differentiates with Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
KELA Identity Guard is developed by KELA. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KELA Identity Guard and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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