Security teams managing employee credential exposure across distributed workforces will find Keepnet Threat Intelligence valuable for its encrypted password searches that never store credentials, eliminating the compliance friction of traditional breach monitoring. The tool covers all four NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions needed for continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and unlimited domain-search capability means you're not rationing queries against your supply chain. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; Keepnet is purely about knowing what's leaked before it becomes active.

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external threat noise will get real value from SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform because it actually prioritizes what's exploitable now over what could theoretically matter. The platform's dark web monitoring and attack surface management directly feed your incident response queue rather than burying signals in false positives, and its supply chain intelligence module (NIST GV.SC) catches third-party exposures before your vendors even know they exist. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory; SOCRadar assumes you already know what you own and need to know what's exposed.