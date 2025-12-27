Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Keepnet Labs. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing employee credential exposure across distributed workforces will find Keepnet Threat Intelligence valuable for its encrypted password searches that never store credentials, eliminating the compliance friction of traditional breach monitoring. The tool covers all four NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions needed for continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and unlimited domain-search capability means you're not rationing queries against your supply chain. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; Keepnet is purely about knowing what's leaked before it becomes active.
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external threat noise will get real value from SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform because it actually prioritizes what's exploitable now over what could theoretically matter. The platform's dark web monitoring and attack surface management directly feed your incident response queue rather than burying signals in false positives, and its supply chain intelligence module (NIST GV.SC) catches third-party exposures before your vendors even know they exist. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory; SOCRadar assumes you already know what you own and need to know what's exposed.
Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing Keepnet Threat Intelligence vs SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence: Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source..
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform: A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence is developed by Keepnet Labs. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence and SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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