Security teams managing employee credential exposure across distributed workforces will find Keepnet Threat Intelligence valuable for its encrypted password searches that never store credentials, eliminating the compliance friction of traditional breach monitoring. The tool covers all four NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions needed for continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and unlimited domain-search capability means you're not rationing queries against your supply chain. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; Keepnet is purely about knowing what's leaked before it becomes active.

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface will find real value in Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring because it actually aggregates threat intelligence from 20,000+ sources instead of just running port scans. The daily security scoring and dark web monitoring cover NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most external risk tools treat as afterthoughts, surfacing compromised credentials and breach exposure before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your primary pain is internal vulnerability management or you need deep CSPM coverage for multi-cloud infrastructure; Resecurity's strength is early warning on external-facing risk, not asset inventory.