Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies protecting against credential theft will value Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring for its 24/7/365 automated scanning that catches stolen employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, cutting investigation time on breach notifications. The tool's strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring means alerts arrive in hours, not weeks, which matters when your team lacks a dedicated threat intel analyst. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC already ingesting dark web feeds through SIEM integrations or if you need cross-platform data breach monitoring beyond credentials; Kaseya focuses narrowly on dark web credential exposure, not surface web or third-party vendor breaches.