Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..

ThreatMon Threat Monitoring: Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring, Surface and deep web monitoring, Leaked credential detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.