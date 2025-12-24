Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.