Kaduu Darknet Monitoring: Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Real-time darknet and deep web monitoring, API-driven threat intelligence access, Ransomware attack tracking and database..

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.