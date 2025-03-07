Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring across markets, forums, Telegram, Discord, and paste sites, Compromised credential detection for employees and customers, Domain typosquatting and phishing site detection..

ZeroFox Dark Ops: Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Dark web community monitoring and intelligence gathering, Ransomware leak site tracking and monitoring, Special investigations for targeted threat actors..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.