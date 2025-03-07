Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring across markets, forums, Telegram, Discord, and paste sites, Compromised credential detection for employees and customers, Domain typosquatting and phishing site detection..

Kaduu Darknet Monitoring: Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Real-time darknet and deep web monitoring, API-driven threat intelligence access, Ransomware attack tracking and database..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.