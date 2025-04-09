Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
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Common questions about comparing JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management vs Lansweeper for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring. Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management and Lansweeper serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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