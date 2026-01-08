JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..

Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.