Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is a commercial ai spm tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI adoption need Shadow AI Discovery and Governance because it actually finds what your employees are uploading to ChatGPT and Claude before data leaves your network. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, which means you get visibility plus enforcement, not just an audit log. Skip this if your organization hasn't documented AI usage yet; you'll get better ROI solving that policy problem first than buying detection for tools you don't know exist.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Shadow AI Discovery and Governance for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Shadow AI Discovery and Governance differentiates with Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is developed by Knostic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Shadow AI Discovery and Governance serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox