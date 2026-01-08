JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by JumpCloud. Reco Generative AI Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance because it enforces policy on AI tool adoption before shadow usage becomes uncontrollable; most competitors discover AI apps but stop there, while this product actually blocks or approves access. The multi-layer discovery catches AI usage across web, API, and endpoint channels, and the compliance reporting already maps to EU AI Act requirements, which matters if you're operating under that regime. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a small approved AI toolset and you're confident employees won't experiment; the real value is for teams still in the messier discovery and control phase.
Security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need Reco Generative AI Discovery because it actually maps data flows into GenAI tools instead of just listing them, turning discovery into actionable risk context. The tool covers hundreds of AI platforms across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce simultaneously, so you're not chasing detection gaps every time a new chatbot emerges. Skip this if your organization has locked down generative AI at the gateway level; Reco assumes users have already found ways around your policies and works backward from there.
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance vs Reco Generative AI Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..
Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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