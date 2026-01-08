JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..

Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.