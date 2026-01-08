JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..

Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.