Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

Jscrambler Webpage Integrity

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing payment flows, form submissions, or user authentication through third-party scripts need Jscrambler Webpage Integrity to stop data exfiltration before it leaves the browser. The platform's real-time inventory of script behavior paired with granular policy enforcement gives you control where you actually lose data, and PCI DSS v4 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 compliance modules mean your audit story is already built. Skip this if your third-party ecosystem is minimal or your team lacks the discipline to maintain script policies; the tool demands governance rigor or it becomes noise.