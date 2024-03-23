Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Java Vulnerable is a free secure code training tool. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is a commercial secure code training tool by Practical DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for teaching OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities should use Java Vulnerable; it's free and removes the friction of building your own deliberately vulnerable app from scratch. With 271 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven enough for classroom and internal bootcamp use. Skip this if your team needs a managed SaaS platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; Java Vulnerable is a raw codebase you'll need to host and monitor yourself.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Java Vulnerable vs Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion for your secure code training needs.
Java Vulnerable: A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities..
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Java Vulnerable is open-source with 271 GitHub stars. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is developed by Practical DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Java Vulnerable and Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: Java Vulnerable is Free while Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is Commercial, Java Vulnerable is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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