Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is a free external attack surface management tool. Sn1per Professional 2026 is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)
Threat hunters and red teamers with in-house infrastructure will extract real value from IVRE because it bundles passive DNS, active scanning, and data aggregation into a single framework you control entirely, eliminating vendor lock-in on recon workflows. The 3,964 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security circles, and the free pricing means you pay only for the infrastructure you run it on. This is not for teams expecting a managed SaaS experience or those who need hunting automation built in; IVRE requires familiarity with command-line tools and willingness to integrate data sources yourself.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
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Common questions about comparing IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) vs Sn1per Professional 2026 for your external attack surface management needs.
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks): A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon..
Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source with 3,964 GitHub stars. Sn1per Professional 2026 is developed by Sn1perSecurity LLC founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) and Sn1per Professional 2026 serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Scanning. Key differences: IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is Free while Sn1per Professional 2026 is Commercial, IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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