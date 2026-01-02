Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lucidum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in shadow assets will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery because it actually normalizes hardware and software inventory across passive and active scans instead of dumping raw data into your lap. The tool covers NIST ID.AM asset management directly, which matters when your CMDB is stale and you need a single source of truth before you can do anything else in your security program. Skip this if your organization is small enough that manual spreadsheets work or if you need discovery that also handles vulnerability assessment in one platform; Ivanti deliberately stops at inventory and dependency mapping.
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for Discovery vs Lucidum Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..
Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery differentiates with Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization. Lucidum Security Data Fabric differentiates with 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is developed by Ivanti. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is developed by Lucidum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery integrates with Google Workspace, Google Chrome Enterprise. Lucidum Security Data Fabric integrates with Splunk, Elastic, Chronicle, Microsoft Sentinel, Sumo Logic and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery and Lucidum Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility, Network Discovery, Configuration Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox