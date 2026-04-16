ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.