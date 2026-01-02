Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Ivanti. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from fragmented scanners will find real value in Ivanti Neurons for ASPM's ability to normalize and prioritize across 100+ sources using threat intelligence correlation. The RS³ risk scoring methodology and SLA-based closure workflows transform vulnerability management from a reactive checkbox into an actual risk conversation with development teams. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool and has the discipline to manually triage findings; Ivanti's automation advantage only pays off when you're aggregating signals across multiple scanning platforms.
Strobes Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling application portfolios will get real value from Strobes Application Security Posture Management because it actually prioritizes business context over alert volume, letting you fix what matters instead of drowning in CVSS noise. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk function (GV.SC) with SBOM automation and dependency analysis, plus tight CI/CD integration that catches issues before they ship. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight scanner or an organization that needs runtime application security alongside static analysis; Strobes is built for teams with the headcount to operationalize posture management at scale.
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for ASPM vs Strobes Application Security Posture Management for your application security posture management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..
Strobes Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM differentiates with Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context. Strobes Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is developed by Ivanti. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM integrates with IBM AppScan, Wiz, Veracode, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management and 1 more. Strobes Application Security Posture Management integrates with Veracode, Tenable, Snyk, Semgrep, Bandit and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM and Strobes Application Security Posture Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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