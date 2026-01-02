Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..

Phoenix Security ASPM: ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context. built by Phoenix Security. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.