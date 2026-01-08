Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser: SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include SASE-native browser integration, Zero Trust access policy enforcement, Advanced phishing protection..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.