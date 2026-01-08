Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Island The Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Island. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces need Island The Enterprise Browser when browser-based data leakage is your actual loss vector, not a theoretical one. It embeds access control and DLP directly into the browser itself rather than bolting them on behind a proxy, which means you catch exfiltration at the point of action; the platform covers NIST PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.PS simultaneously, a rare combination in this category. Skip this if your org needs visibility into non-browser traffic or if you're looking for a detection-heavy tool rather than a prevention-first approach.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments,especially those already invested in Prisma Access,should use Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser to enforce Zero Trust access policies where traditional network perimeter controls fail. The tool's 1000+ data classifiers and native SASE integration mean you're not bolting on another point product; DLP and access control live in the same policy layer. Skip this if your organization needs a browser that works equally well on managed and unmanaged devices without friction; the BYOD story is solid, but it requires more user friction than browsers built purely for corporate-owned hardware.
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Island The Enterprise Browser vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser: SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include SASE-native browser integration, Zero Trust access policy enforcement, Advanced phishing protection..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Island The Enterprise Browser differentiates with Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser differentiates with SASE-native browser integration, Zero Trust access policy enforcement, Advanced phishing protection.
Island The Enterprise Browser is developed by Island. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Island The Enterprise Browser and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover BYOD, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox