Island The Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls. built by Island. Core capabilities include Built-in security controls integrated into browser, Data leakage prevention, Phishing and malware protection..

LayerX Platform: Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity. built by LayerX. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of browser activity and user interactions, Browser extension security with continuous monitoring and risk evaluation, Adaptive risk-based policy enforcement within the browser..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.