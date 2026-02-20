Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

LayerX Platform: Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity. built by LayerX. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of browser activity and user interactions, Browser extension security with continuous monitoring and risk evaluation, Adaptive risk-based policy enforcement within the browser..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.