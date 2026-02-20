Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. LayerX Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by LayerX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow SaaS and generative AI usage need LayerX Platform because it actually stops data exfiltration at the browser before it happens, not after logs show it did. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security, with anti-tampering protection that prevents users from simply disabling the extension when they get annoyed. Skip this if your organization lacks the endpoint management maturity to enforce browser extensions company-wide or if you need visibility into non-web applications; LayerX owns the browser layer and doesn't pretend otherwise.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs LayerX Platform for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
LayerX Platform: Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity. built by LayerX. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of browser activity and user interactions, Browser extension security with continuous monitoring and risk evaluation, Adaptive risk-based policy enforcement within the browser..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. LayerX Platform differentiates with Real-time monitoring of browser activity and user interactions, Browser extension security with continuous monitoring and risk evaluation, Adaptive risk-based policy enforcement within the browser.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. LayerX Platform is developed by LayerX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform integrates with RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management), Microsoft Intune, Group Policy Object (GPO), PSA (Professional Services Automation) platforms. LayerX Platform integrates with Okta, Microsoft Entra, Google Authentication, Splunk. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and LayerX Platform serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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