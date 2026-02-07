Irdeto AI Model Protection: Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing. built by irdeto. Core capabilities include Hardware and environment binding to CPU IDs, secure elements, OS versions and libraries, Time-based and usage-based licensing controls, Anti-lift technology to prevent unauthorized model execution..

Skyld: AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering. built by Skyld. Core capabilities include On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.