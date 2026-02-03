Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepKeep Model Scanning is a commercial ai model security tool by DeepKeep. Irdeto AI Model Protection is a commercial ai model security tool by irdeto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping AI models to production without pre-deployment security vetting should start with DeepKeep Model Scanning; it catches embedded threats, poisoned weights, and dependency vulnerabilities that standard SAST tools completely miss. The combination of static model analysis with dynamic threat pattern testing directly addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most ML pipelines have today. Skip this if your models are already locked behind strict code review processes and you have security staff trained specifically on model tampering attacks; DeepKeep assumes you don't yet have that maturity built in.
Enterprise teams shipping proprietary AI models need Irdeto AI Model Protection because hardware binding to specific CPUs and secure elements makes model theft economically pointless for attackers; the anti-lift technology prevents unauthorized execution even if someone extracts the weights. The hybrid deployment and CI/CD integration mean you're not bolting this on after the fact but embedding it into your release pipeline where it belongs. Skip this if you're still evaluating whether model IP protection matters to your business or if you lack the infrastructure maturity to manage hardware-bound licensing at scale.
Scans AI models for security threats before deployment
Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeepKeep Model Scanning vs Irdeto AI Model Protection for your ai model security needs.
DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..
Irdeto AI Model Protection: Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing. built by irdeto. Core capabilities include Hardware and environment binding to CPU IDs, secure elements, OS versions and libraries, Time-based and usage-based licensing controls, Anti-lift technology to prevent unauthorized model execution..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepKeep Model Scanning differentiates with Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models. Irdeto AI Model Protection differentiates with Hardware and environment binding to CPU IDs, secure elements, OS versions and libraries, Time-based and usage-based licensing controls, Anti-lift technology to prevent unauthorized model execution.
DeepKeep Model Scanning is developed by DeepKeep. Irdeto AI Model Protection is developed by irdeto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepKeep Model Scanning and Irdeto AI Model Protection serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox