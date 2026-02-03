DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..

Irdeto AI Model Protection: Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing. built by irdeto. Core capabilities include Hardware and environment binding to CPU IDs, secure elements, OS versions and libraries, Time-based and usage-based licensing controls, Anti-lift technology to prevent unauthorized model execution..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.