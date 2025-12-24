Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..

Sonatype Lifecycle: Automated SCA tool for open source dependency management and vulnerability remediation. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated Golden Pull Requests for zero-breaking vulnerability remediation, Flexible policy engine with 18 default policies and 30+ customizable constraints, Contextual risk prioritization using reachability analysis and upgrade availability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.