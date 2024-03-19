Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Introspy-Android is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing hands-on Android app assessments on rooted test devices will find Introspy-Android indispensable for runtime API hooking that catches behavioral logic flaws agentless scanners miss. The framework's free pricing and 485 GitHub stars reflect active use in penetration testing workflows where you need granular visibility into what an app actually does at the Android API layer. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or need to test unrooted production devices; Introspy-Android is a manual inspection tool that requires deep Android knowledge and controlled lab environments.
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Introspy-Android vs Mend DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Introspy-Android: Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices..
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Introspy-Android is open-source with 485 GitHub stars. Mend DAST is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Introspy-Android and Mend DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Introspy-Android is Free while Mend DAST is Commercial, Introspy-Android is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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