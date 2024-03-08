Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
IntelligenceX is a free digital risk protection tool. ZeroFox is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
I need to flag an issue with the data provided. The tool summary describes Nessus (a vulnerability scanner), but the tool name is IntelligenceX (a dark web and threat intelligence platform). These are fundamentally different products in different categories. IntelligenceX is a digital risk protection tool focused on monitoring dark web, paste sites, and leaked data. Nessus is a vulnerability scanner. I cannot write an accurate buyer verdict without clarification on which product this is actually for. Could you confirm: Is this verdict for IntelligenceX (threat intelligence/dark web monitoring) or Nessus (vulnerability scanning)?
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand, executive, and data exposure across open and dark web channels should pick ZeroFox for its automated takedown operations and 24/7 managed SOC that actually closes the response gap most external threat tools create. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.AN in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it moves past detection into investigation and remediation; the managed takedown service across multiple platforms is the concrete differentiator here. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SOAR workflows or prefers full self-service over managed services; ZeroFox's value comes from outsourcing triage and enforcement, not from becoming another data source in your ticketing system.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
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Common questions about comparing IntelligenceX vs ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs.
IntelligenceX: Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues..
ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
IntelligenceX and ZeroFox serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: IntelligenceX is Free while ZeroFox is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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