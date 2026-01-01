Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intel 471. Netlas is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure if external attack surface discovery is outpacing your ability to prioritize what actually matters; the platform threads threat intelligence directly into exposure ranking so you stop chasing every subdomain and focus on what adversaries are actively targeting. The CTI-driven prioritization covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM effectively, giving you continuous asset visibility tied to real threat activity rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if your organization lacks a threat intelligence program or needs internal network monitoring; Intel 471 is built for companies that already consume CTI and want it operationalized across their perimeter.
Security teams hunting for exposed assets and third-party infrastructure risks should start with Netlas; its attack surface reconnaissance covers cloud storage misconfigurations and leaked credentials that traditional vulnerability scanners skip. The free tier lets you scan unlimited targets without licensing friction, making it especially valuable for lean teams validating digital risk before committing budget elsewhere. Skip Netlas if you need continuous monitoring and alerting for discovered assets; it's built for one-time reconnaissance and tactical hunting, not ongoing compliance tracking.
CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
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Common questions about comparing Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure vs Netlas for your external attack surface management needs.
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure: CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures..
Netlas: Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure and Netlas serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is Commercial while Netlas is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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