Short answer

Security teams running lean IR operations with limited budget will get the most from Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS); it cuts investigation friction by letting responders collaborate on timelines and artifacts in a shared workspace without the licensing cost of commercial platforms. The Docker-native deployment means you're live in hours, not weeks of procurement and integration, and the 1,444 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners who've validated the interface. Skip IRIS if your team relies on automated playbook execution or needs tight integration with your existing SOAR; this is investigation coordination, not orchestration. Incident response teams with Windows-heavy environments and existing PowerShell expertise should use Kansa to rapidly collect forensic artifacts across multiple machines without deploying agents. The 1,639 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal stable tooling that's been battle-tested in real breaches. Skip this if your team lacks PowerShell fluency or needs GUI-driven workflows; Kansa is built for analysts comfortable scripting their own modules and interpreting raw artifacts, not point-and-click incident response.