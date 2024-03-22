Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is a free incident response tool. Kansa is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams running lean IR operations with limited budget will get the most from Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS); it cuts investigation friction by letting responders collaborate on timelines and artifacts in a shared workspace without the licensing cost of commercial platforms. The Docker-native deployment means you're live in hours, not weeks of procurement and integration, and the 1,444 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners who've validated the interface. Skip IRIS if your team relies on automated playbook execution or needs tight integration with your existing SOAR; this is investigation coordination, not orchestration. Incident response teams with Windows-heavy environments and existing PowerShell expertise should use Kansa to rapidly collect forensic artifacts across multiple machines without deploying agents. The 1,639 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal stable tooling that's been battle-tested in real breaches. Skip this if your team lacks PowerShell fluency or needs GUI-driven workflows; Kansa is built for analysts comfortable scripting their own modules and interpreting raw artifacts, not point-and-click incident response.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)
Security teams running lean IR operations with limited budget will get the most from Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS); it cuts investigation friction by letting responders collaborate on timelines and artifacts in a shared workspace without the licensing cost of commercial platforms. The Docker-native deployment means you're live in hours, not weeks of procurement and integration, and the 1,444 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners who've validated the interface. Skip IRIS if your team relies on automated playbook execution or needs tight integration with your existing SOAR; this is investigation coordination, not orchestration.
Incident response teams with Windows-heavy environments and existing PowerShell expertise should use Kansa to rapidly collect forensic artifacts across multiple machines without deploying agents. The 1,639 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal stable tooling that's been battle-tested in real breaches. Skip this if your team lacks PowerShell fluency or needs GUI-driven workflows; Kansa is built for analysts comfortable scripting their own modules and interpreting raw artifacts, not point-and-click incident response.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to collect data for incident response and breach hunts.
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Common questions about comparing Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) vs Kansa for your incident response needs.
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS): A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades..
Kansa: A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to collect data for incident response and breach hunts..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is open-source with 1,444 GitHub stars. Kansa is open-source with 1,639 GitHub stars. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) and Kansa serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools, both cover Evidence Collection, Memory Forensics. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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