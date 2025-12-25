Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management is a commercial incident response tool by Allgress. Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Simplified Incident Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented incident workflows will see the fastest value from Allgress Simplified Incident Management because it collects and coordinates response activity in one place without forcing process redesigns. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle across RS.MA, RS.AN, RS.CO, and RS.MI of NIST CSF 2.0, with federated chat and built-in notifications that actually get stakeholders talking during an incident rather than hunting through email chains. Skip this if you need deep forensic automation or integration with your existing SOAR; Allgress is strong at triage and coordination but light on investigation acceleration.
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)
Security teams running lean IR operations with limited budget will get the most from Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS); it cuts investigation friction by letting responders collaborate on timelines and artifacts in a shared workspace without the licensing cost of commercial platforms. The Docker-native deployment means you're live in hours, not weeks of procurement and integration, and the 1,444 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners who've validated the interface. Skip IRIS if your team relies on automated playbook execution or needs tight integration with your existing SOAR; this is investigation coordination, not orchestration.
Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Simplified Incident Management vs Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) for your incident response needs.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management: Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow..
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS): A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management is developed by Allgress. Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is open-source with 1,444 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management and Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Key differences: Allgress Simplified Incident Management is Commercial while Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is Free, Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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