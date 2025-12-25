Allgress Simplified Incident Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented incident workflows will see the fastest value from Allgress Simplified Incident Management because it collects and coordinates response activity in one place without forcing process redesigns. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle across RS.MA, RS.AN, RS.CO, and RS.MI of NIST CSF 2.0, with federated chat and built-in notifications that actually get stakeholders talking during an incident rather than hunting through email chains. Skip this if you need deep forensic automation or integration with your existing SOAR; Allgress is strong at triage and coordination but light on investigation acceleration.