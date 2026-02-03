Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Impart LLM Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Impart Security. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying internal LLM applications without visibility into what models are running or how they're being used should start with Impart LLM Security; automatic model discovery and prompt injection detection address the asymmetry where developers move faster than security can audit. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM strongly, meaning you get asset visibility and continuous monitoring without needing to retrofit logging into every LLM integration. Skip this if your organization hasn't shipped LLM features to production yet or if you need data loss prevention tools that also handle traditional SaaS applications; Impart's focus is narrow by design.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Impart LLM Security vs Repello AI ARGUS for your ai threat detection needs.
Impart LLM Security: LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Impart LLM Security differentiates with Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
Impart LLM Security is developed by Impart Security. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Impart LLM Security and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Generative AI, Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox