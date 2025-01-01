Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Repello AI ARGUS for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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