Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Impart LLM Security is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Impart Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying internal LLM applications without visibility into what models are running or how they're being used should start with Impart LLM Security; automatic model discovery and prompt injection detection address the asymmetry where developers move faster than security can audit. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM strongly, meaning you get asset visibility and continuous monitoring without needing to retrofit logging into every LLM integration. Skip this if your organization hasn't shipped LLM features to production yet or if you need data loss prevention tools that also handle traditional SaaS applications; Impart's focus is narrow by design.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Impart LLM Security for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Impart LLM Security: LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Impart LLM Security differentiates with Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Impart LLM Security is developed by Impart Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Impart LLM Security serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover LLM Security, Prompt Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox