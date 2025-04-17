Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running development cycles faster than their DAST tooling can keep up will find ImmuniWeb® On-Demand cuts through the noise; it combines threat-led manual testing with AI automation to eliminate false positives while maintaining a rapid delivery SLA, meaning your developers actually trust the findings. The zero false-positives guarantee is backed by compliance reporting that maps cleanly to ID.RA and PR.PS functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you audit credibility without the usual noise. Skip this if your main need is internal application discovery or continuous monitoring across hundreds of microservices; On-Demand is built for pentesting depth on a defined scope, not breadth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® On-Demand vs Probely (Snyk API & Web) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand: ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native..
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand differentiates with Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native. Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is developed by ImmuniWeb. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand and Probely (Snyk API & Web) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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