Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Probely (Snyk API & Web) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Probely (Snyk API & Web) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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