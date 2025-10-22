Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. SOOS DAST differentiates with Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. SOOS DAST integrates with AWS CodeBuild, Azure DevOps, CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Jira and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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