Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. IronBee is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Teams building custom web application firewalls or integrating security directly into their deployment pipeline should evaluate IronBee for its sensor-based detection and prevention architecture, which gives you fine-grained control over request inspection without the licensing overhead of commercial WAF platforms. The open source foundation with 303 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor roadmaps, though you'll need engineering bandwidth to maintain and extend the codebase yourself. Skip this if your organization lacks the developer resources to configure and tune detection rules; IronBee demands hands-on tuning rather than out-of-the-box protection.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs IronBee for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
IronBee: IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. IronBee is open-source with 303 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and IronBee serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: ImmuniWeb® Neuron is Commercial while IronBee is Free, IronBee is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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