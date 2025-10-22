ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

IronBee: IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.