Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TacitRed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence
Security and risk teams responsible for supply chain visibility and third-party exposure will find TacitRed's real value in its curated threat intelligence tied to 18 million US companies, cutting through the noise that kills standard EASM tools. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery paired with supply chain risk assessment instead of asset lists you still have to manually validate. Skip this if your primary need is continuous internal monitoring or you lack the staffing to act on findings quickly; TacitRed assumes you can operationalize external intelligence at scale.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by TacitRed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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