Hypernative Guardian: Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses..

Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs: Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols. built by Retarus. Core capabilities include SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.