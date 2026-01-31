Hypernative Guardian: Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses..

Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.