AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Huawei HiSec Endpoint: EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.