Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Huawei HiSec Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Huawei Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing ransomware risk at scale should evaluate Huawei HiSec Endpoint for its event-triggered backup and one-click recovery mechanism, which actually separates it from detection-only EDR competitors. The dual backup architecture with local and cloud storage plus endpoint-cloud threat tracing across 100 network hops gives you recovery speed that matters when ransomware hits; most EDR tools excel at detection and leave you fumbling through restore procedures. The zero-trust access control and compliance baseline checks address the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, though incident recovery (RS functions) is where this tool genuinely differentiates rather than on pure detection parity. Skip this if your primary need is managed detection and response with a vendor-led SOC service; Huawei HiSec Endpoint is built for security teams that want hands-on control over both prevention and recovery workflows.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Huawei HiSec Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Huawei HiSec Endpoint: EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Huawei HiSec Endpoint differentiates with Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Huawei HiSec Endpoint is developed by Huawei Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. Huawei HiSec Endpoint integrates with Firewalls. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and Huawei HiSec Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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