HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..

Safe Intelligence: ML model validation, robustification, and monitoring platform. built by Safe Intelligence. Core capabilities include Model performance and robustness analysis, Fragility and counter example identification, Formal verification of neural networks against perturbations..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.