Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by HiddenLayer. Protect AI Guardian is a commercial ai model security tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models or autonomous agents need HiddenLayer AISec Platform to catch what traditional application security misses: prompt injection attacks, model poisoning, and agent drift before they cause real damage. The platform's CI/CD integration plus runtime detection covers both the development and operational phases where AI-specific threats live, addressing gaps in NIST's Detect and Respond functions that most security stacks ignore entirely. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or confined to third-party APIs; the ROI doesn't materialize until you're managing models in production at scale.
Teams shipping models from public registries or third-party sources need Protect AI Guardian to catch poisoned weights and backdoors before deployment; this is where most model supply chain attacks actually happen. The tool scans 35+ formats natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk controls, giving you audit-ready evidence that you validated models before they hit production. Skip this if your org only builds models in-house from scratch and never touches open-source checkpoints; you're not the risk profile this solves for.
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats
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Common questions about comparing HiddenLayer AISec Platform vs Protect AI Guardian for your ai model security needs.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..
Protect AI Guardian: AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform differentiates with Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications. Protect AI Guardian differentiates with Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform is developed by HiddenLayer. Protect AI Guardian is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform and Protect AI Guardian serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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