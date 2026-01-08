HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..

Protect AI Guardian: AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.